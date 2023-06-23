Operations Manager (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for an Operations Manager to monitor our organization’s functions and build processes that meet our business needs. Operations Manager Responsibilities include tracking business results and performing cost-benefit analysis. To be a successful Business Operations Manager, one should have experience in the same or similar role, managing all business operations and setting goals across the entire organization. The ideal candidate should also demonstrate great leadership skills and be able to communicate the vision of the company across all levels. Ultimately ensures that all business functions are in line with our strategic goals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure all systems operate smoothly and align with our quality standards.

Maximize the efficiency of all business procedures.

Monitor daily operations and address potential issues when they arise.

Build processes that meet our business objectives and ensure compliance.

Take into account the needs of external and internal stakeholders and incorporate them into new strategic plans

Draft and implement security strategies and policies.

Responsible for planning and directing the total physical security effort for VOLSEC security, oversight of the company’s operations department, and ensuring the standard procedures for all security-related issues are in place and periodically updated.

Constantly study and review the organization QMS, make, implement and coordinate corrective measures to ensure that the process remain relevant to the needs of both external and internal customers.

Periodically conducts security surveys and assessments as agreed by Chief Executive Officer.

Implements security and safety systems improvements that benefit the company’s assets, visitors, employees, and clients as directed by Chief Executive Officer.

Responds to all security concern and incidence at client premises and develops and maintains positive relations with al client ,local police and other groups that benefit Volsec security.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Risk Management, Police and Security or relevant field.

5 years proven work experience as an Operations Manager.

Security services experience desirable.

Good knowledge of operations management.

Experience with forecasting models.

Experience with databases and project management software.

The ability to interpret financial data and allocate budgets.

Exceptional communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their applications and CVs to: recruitmentvol2023@gmail.com, indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

Deadline: 28 June 2023

