Operations Manager

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned position that has arisen in the organization.
Main Purpose Of The Job: To develop, implement, maintain and continually improve an operational business management system in line with Petrotrade' s ethics, policies and standard operating procedures.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Developing and establishing operating policies in line with Company goals and objectives.
- Carrying out Cost Benefit Analysis for all projects and recommend the best alternative.
- Ensuring that all operations are carried out in compliance with corporate requirements to meet safety, health, environmental guidelines and procedures.
- Managing the Company's transport fleet and equipment.
- Scheduling inspections and audits of equipment and prioritizing equipment zoning and classification.
- Recommending standard maintenance procedures and implementing the approved standards.
- Identifying, designing, and developing project proposals and overseeing the implementation of annual and ad hoc projects.
- Authorizing the purchase of spares and monitoring spares stock and spares storage security.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Business Management/ Engineering from a recognized institution.
- Relevant Masters' Degree is an added advantage.
- Certification in Project Management is an added advantage.
- Membership to a professional body.
- At least 5 years relevant experience of which 3 years should be at a managerial level.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs and certified copies of certificates via email to: recruitment@petrotrade.co.zw or hand-deliver the application to:
The Human Resource and Administration Manager, Petrotrade (Pvt) Ltd, 1st Floor, NOCZIM House, 100 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be communicated to.
Deadline: 23 June 2023