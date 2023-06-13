Operations Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned position that has arisen in the organization.

Main Purpose Of The Job: To develop, implement, maintain and continually improve an operational business management system in line with Petrotrade' s ethics, policies and standard operating procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for:

Developing and establishing operating policies in line with Company goals and objectives.

Carrying out Cost Benefit Analysis for all projects and recommend the best alternative.

Ensuring that all operations are carried out in compliance with corporate requirements to meet safety, health, environmental guidelines and procedures.

Managing the Company's transport fleet and equipment.

Scheduling inspections and audits of equipment and prioritizing equipment zoning and classification.

Recommending standard maintenance procedures and implementing the approved standards.

Identifying, designing, and developing project proposals and overseeing the implementation of annual and ad hoc projects.

Authorizing the purchase of spares and monitoring spares stock and spares storage security.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Business Management/ Engineering from a recognized institution.

Relevant Masters' Degree is an added advantage.

Certification in Project Management is an added advantage.

Membership to a professional body.

At least 5 years relevant experience of which 3 years should be at a managerial level.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs and certified copies of certificates via email to: recruitment@petrotrade.co.zw or hand-deliver the application to:

The Human Resource and Administration Manager, Petrotrade (Pvt) Ltd, 1st Floor, NOCZIM House, 100 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be communicated to.

Deadline: 23 June 2023