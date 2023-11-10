Operations Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the above mentioned vacant position on a permanent basis.
The incumbent will report to the Quality Assurance Manager and will be based at Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares and consolidates annual grain handling plan.
- Monitors adherence to the adopted annual grain handling plans.
- Prepares for the annual intake strategic seminar.
- Prepares inputs distribution modalities and schedules for depots
- Ensure all agricultural inputs for contract farming/Government programs are delivered on time.
- Monitors contract farming agreements to ensure adherence.
- Conducts input reconciliation with suppliers.
- Monitors adherence to operational standards, processes and procedures to ensure a standard operating environment across all depots.
- Drafts and activates contracts for third party storage and contract farming.
- Provide farmer support services to contracted farmers.
- Attends to internal and external queries.
- Any other work related duties as assigned by the superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘0’ levels including English Language and Mathematics.
- Degree in Agribusiness Management Business Management Agriculture\ Agronomy or equivalent.
- At least 3 years’ experience in agricultural management field.
Core Competencies:
- Excellent analytical skills.
- Excellent report writing skills.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Knowledge of GMB Business and Processes.
- Excellent team player with strong, multi-tasking capabilities.
- Good interpersonal, team management skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted internal candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 13 November 2023
