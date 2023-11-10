Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)

Operations Officer (Harare)

Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
Nov. 13, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the above mentioned vacant position on a permanent basis.

The incumbent will report to the Quality Assurance Manager and will be based at Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepares and consolidates annual grain handling plan.
  • Monitors adherence to the adopted annual grain handling plans.
  • Prepares for the annual intake strategic seminar.
  • Prepares inputs distribution modalities and schedules for depots
  • Ensure all agricultural inputs for contract farming/Government programs are delivered on time.
  • Monitors contract farming agreements to ensure adherence.
  • Conducts input reconciliation with suppliers.
  • Monitors adherence to operational standards, processes and procedures to ensure a standard operating environment across all depots.
  • Drafts and activates contracts for third party storage and contract farming.
  • Provide farmer support services to contracted farmers.
  • Attends to internal and external queries.
  • Any other work related duties as assigned by the superior.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 ‘0’ levels including English Language and Mathematics.
  • Degree in Agribusiness Management Business Management Agriculture\ Agronomy or equivalent.
  • At least 3 years’ experience in agricultural management field.

Core Competencies:

  • Excellent analytical skills.
  • Excellent report writing skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Knowledge of GMB Business and Processes.
  • Excellent team player with strong, multi-tasking capabilities.
  • Good interpersonal, team management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted internal candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 13 November 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Grain Marketing Board (GMB)

Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development established in terms Grain Marketing Act (Chap 18:45). The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stores and distributes farming inputs under the various Government Supported Inputs Distribution programmes.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

PPC Cement
PPC Cement

General Manager (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Nestlé
Nestlé

Brand Manager F&B (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Development Manager (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback