Operations Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the above mentioned vacant position on a permanent basis.

The incumbent will report to the Quality Assurance Manager and will be based at Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares and consolidates annual grain handling plan.

Monitors adherence to the adopted annual grain handling plans.

Prepares for the annual intake strategic seminar.

Prepares inputs distribution modalities and schedules for depots

Ensure all agricultural inputs for contract farming/Government programs are delivered on time.

Monitors contract farming agreements to ensure adherence.

Conducts input reconciliation with suppliers.

Monitors adherence to operational standards, processes and procedures to ensure a standard operating environment across all depots.

Drafts and activates contracts for third party storage and contract farming.

Provide farmer support services to contracted farmers.

Attends to internal and external queries.

Any other work related duties as assigned by the superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘0’ levels including English Language and Mathematics.

Degree in Agribusiness Management Business Management Agriculture\ Agronomy or equivalent.

At least 3 years’ experience in agricultural management field.

Core Competencies: