Operations Officer (Harare)
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Job Description
An exciting position has arisen in one of our Business Units in the Transport Industry. The incumbent will be responsible for the day to day operations of the unit and ensuring that the function operates efficiently.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing and implementing policies and procedures.
- Plan, schedule and manage day to day operations of the fleet.
- Maintain vehicle service schedule and ensure that vehicle service is done when due to enhance efficiency.
- Ensuring that vehicles are properly maintained and operated in accordance with laws and regulations.
- Monitor the fleet's tracking system, investigate and report any anomalies.
- Investigating all accidents to determine the cause and making recommendations for preventing similar accidents in future.
- Working in liaison with the HR department for all HR related activities i.e hiring staff, performance management, training, grievance and disciplinary management etc.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Transport and Logistics Management or related.
- Must have 5 years experience.
- Experience in bus operations A MUST.
- Excellent problem solving skills.
- Good communication skill.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates must email their CVs together with copies of certificates to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 11 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Browse Jobs
Parrogate (Pvt) Ltd is a Group of companies with Strategic Business Units in, Maize Milling Industry, Engineering Iron & Steel Industry, Textle Industry and Food Processing Industry.
Related Jobs
Green Fuel
Courtesy Vehicle Driver (Chiredzi)
Deadline:
National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ)
Laboratory Driver (Harare)
Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Drivers x4
Deadline: