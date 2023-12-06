Pindula|Search Pindula
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd

Operations Officer (Harare)

Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Dec. 11, 2023
Job Description

An exciting position has arisen in one of our Business Units in the Transport Industry. The incumbent will be responsible for the day to day operations of the unit and ensuring that the function operates efficiently.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Developing and implementing policies and procedures.
  • Plan, schedule and manage day to day operations of the fleet.
  • Maintain vehicle service schedule and ensure that vehicle service is done when due to enhance efficiency.
  • Ensuring that vehicles are properly maintained and operated in accordance with laws and regulations.
  • Monitor the fleet's tracking system, investigate and report any anomalies.
  • Investigating all accidents to determine the cause and making recommendations for preventing similar accidents in future.
  • Working in liaison with the HR department for all HR related activities i.e hiring staff, performance management, training, grievance and disciplinary management etc.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Transport and Logistics Management or related.
  • Must have 5 years experience.
  • Experience in bus operations A MUST.
  • Excellent problem solving skills.
  • Good communication skill.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates must email their CVs together with copies of certificates to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 11 December 2023

Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd

