Operations Officer (Harare)
Simscore Cleaning Services
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Forecasting levels of demand for services and products to meet the business needs and keeping a constant check on stock levels.
- Liaising between suppliers, manufacturers, relevant internal departments and customers.
- Negotiating and agreeing contracts and monitoring their progress, checking the quality of service provided.
- Keeping contract files and using them as reference for the future.
- Producing reports and statistics using computer software.
- Evaluating bids and making recommendations based on commercial and technical factors.
- Attending meetings and trade conferences.
- Training and supervising the work of other members of staff.
Qualifications and Experience
- A diploma or degree in the relevant department.
- Experience in the operations and marketing department.
- Good oral and written communication skills.
- Analytical skills.
- Commercial awareness.
- Ability to adapt to different client needs and to develop and maintain successful working relationships.
- A good standard of numeracy in order to analyse facts and figures.
- A flair for negotiation and networking.
- The ability to make important decisions and cope with the pressure of demanding targets and tight deadlines.
- A confident and mature approach.
- Reasoning ability
- Clean class 4 driver’s license
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must send their curriculum vitae at: simscorerecruitment@gmail.com
Deadline: 20 October 2023 at 10:00hours
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Simscore Cleaning Services
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
EmpowerBank Limited
Marketing: Research & Innovation Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Sales Driver (Gutu)
Deadline:
Hatch Talent Solutions
Sales Representative (Harare)
Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Africa Data Centres Zimbabwe Executive
Deadline:
CIMAS
Regional Sales Agents
Deadline:
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Security Guard Marketing Executive (Harare)
Deadline: