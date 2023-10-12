Operations Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Forecasting levels of demand for services and products to meet the business needs and keeping a constant check on stock levels.

Liaising between suppliers, manufacturers, relevant internal departments and customers.

Negotiating and agreeing contracts and monitoring their progress, checking the quality of service provided.

Keeping contract files and using them as reference for the future.

Producing reports and statistics using computer software.

Evaluating bids and making recommendations based on commercial and technical factors.

Attending meetings and trade conferences.

Training and supervising the work of other members of staff.

Qualifications and Experience

A diploma or degree in the relevant department.

Experience in the operations and marketing department.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Analytical skills.

Commercial awareness.

Ability to adapt to different client needs and to develop and maintain successful working relationships.

A good standard of numeracy in order to analyse facts and figures.

A flair for negotiation and networking.

The ability to make important decisions and cope with the pressure of demanding targets and tight deadlines.

A confident and mature approach.

Reasoning ability

Clean class 4 driver’s license

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must send their curriculum vitae at: simscorerecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 20 October 2023 at 10:00hours