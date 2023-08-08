Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Operations Support Specialist (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
The role is responsible for day-to-day operational support including administration, troubleshooting, configuration, installation, deployment, maintenance, upgrades on On-premises and Cloud Infrastructure.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing data centre operations and ensuring adherence to server room security protocols.
- Managing daily, weekly, monthly, annual T24 Operations processes - e.g., close of business / batch runs, back-ups, etc.
- Analyse, diagnose, and resolve system errors, malfunctions, misconfigurations, and job stoppages to maintain services, enhance capabilities, and prevent system outage.
- Seek assistance from technical staff to resolve production issues and escalate system problems as appropriate.
- Maintain turnover logs, problem logs, access logs, and user problem report logs.
- Troubleshoot and resolve end-user issues and assist with end-user questions or programming inquiries.
- Assist in development and drafting of standard operating procedures, operating instruction documents and data analysis methodologies for use by other personnel.
- Extensive practical knowledge of data input and output procedures, job control processes and system backup protocols.
- Ability to effectively prioritise and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.
- Managing user access policies and procedures
- Managing release of software and configuration changes in Production
- Responsible for risk management related to IT operations and service management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT).
- Must have 3+ years of hands-on infrastructure and operations support (on premises and Cloud), and administration or experience with managing middleware application technologies is required.
- Must have 2+ years of experience in any system management tools technologies.
- Experience in working with defining, configuring, and building continuous deployment.
- Experience in Troubleshooting, working with Source Code, Smoke Testing.
- Skills: Information Technology Operations, Operations Support, Quality Evaluation, Risk Management, Services Management, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Systems Management, Troubleshooting.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Operations-Support-Specialist_JR-43169?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 09 August 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Backend Developer (Harare)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Network Manager
Deadline: