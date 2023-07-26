Optometry Assistant (Gweru)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill vacancy that has arisen within First Mutual Health Services.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Optometrist the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:
- Preparing patients for vision examinations
- Assisting with vision examinations, such as performing depth and colour perception tests an taking visual acuity measurements.
- Assisting customers with frame selections.
- Working with patients in vision therapy.
- Educating patients on the proper eye and contact lens care.
- Performing administrative duties such as keeping records, scheduling appointments and filin claim forms.
- Managing inventory.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate in Optometric Assistance
- Two years experience in a similar role.
- Understanding of general principles of optometry
- Emotional Maturity and empathy for others.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw
NB: First Mutual Holdings Limited Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, gender, national origin, age, disability or marital status. The Group encourages applications from minorities, women, the disabled and all other qualified applicants.
Deadline: 26 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
First Mutual
First Mutual Holdings Limited is a leading financial management group in Zimbabwe offering services in risk management, wealth creation and wealth management in the insurance sector.