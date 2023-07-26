Optometry Assistant (Gweru)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill vacancy that has arisen within First Mutual Health Services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Optometrist the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Preparing patients for vision examinations

Assisting with vision examinations, such as performing depth and colour perception tests an taking visual acuity measurements.

Assisting customers with frame selections.

Working with patients in vision therapy.

Educating patients on the proper eye and contact lens care.

Performing administrative duties such as keeping records, scheduling appointments and filin claim forms.

Managing inventory.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in Optometric Assistance

Two years experience in a similar role.

Understanding of general principles of optometry

Emotional Maturity and empathy for others.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw