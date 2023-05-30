Outbound Sales Agents x3 (Harare & Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above vacant position for our Online Solutions Business Unit. Webdev (Pvt) Ltd is Zimbabwe’s leading web hosting, web development, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments and, a multi-award-winning company and a market leader. Webdev is an employer of equal opportunity and offers a competitive salary and benefits. The required incumbent will be responsible for the following efficiently handling incoming and outgoing customer inquiries across its multiple channels. This position d will report to the Operations and Support Lead.

Station: Harare x2 & Bulawayo x1

Duties and Responsibilities

Creating new Business.

Quotations.

Selling of Webdev online solutions products and services.

Meeting or exceeding sales goals.

Negotiating deals.

Preparing weekly and monthly sales reports.

Giving sales presentations to a range of prospective clients.

Visiting clients and potential clients to evaluate needs or promote products and services.

Maintaining client records.

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.

Reach out to customer leads through cold calling.

Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction.

Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule.

Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments.

Analyze the territory/market’s potential, track sales and status reports.

Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends.

Maintain and expand client database within your assigned territory.

Updating CRM.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, economics, or related field.

Experience in sales.

Understanding of the sales process and dynamics.

A commitment to excellent customer service.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Superb interpersonal skills, including the ability to quickly build rapport with both customers and suppliers.

Experience using computers for a variety of tasks.

Competency in Microsoft applications including word, excel, and outlook.

Able to work comfortably in a fast-paced environment.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://forms.gle/VKodL92rHaqobXgh6

Deadline: 5 June 2023.