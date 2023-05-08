Outreach Officer/ River Monitor

Job Description

Upper Save Sub-Catchment Council is inviting applications from suitably qualified, mature, honest and well experienced persons for appointment to the above position which has arisen in the Organization. Successful applicant will be based at Wedza Upper Save Sub-Catchment Council, or other areas as assigned and will be reporting to the Water Resources Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carryout planned IWRM programs.

Management of Data base and Water permit processing.

Management of Water flows and ensuring equitable distribution.

Management of Water disputes/Conflicts.

Catchment environmental protection.

Stakeholder engagement on IRWM awareness campaigns.

Revenue collection.

Carry other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma in Water Resources Management/ Civil and Water Engineering/ Irrigation and Water Resource Engineering/ Geography and Environmental Science, plus Computer Literacy.

Relevant Degree will be an added advantage.

Should be mature, honest and have good communication skills.

A minimum of three (3) years experience working in IWRM.

Must be able to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

A clean Class 4 Drivers' License is a prerequisite.

Must be able to ride a motorbike.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must send their applications and CVs to:

The Chairman

Upper Save Sub-Catchment Council

P. 0. Box 9

WEDZA

Or email to: uppersave@gmail.com & save.c.council@gmail.com

Deadline: 30 April 2023