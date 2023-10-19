Outreach Worker (Karoi, Beitbridge & Masvingo) x3

Job Description

The Outreach Worker will be responsible for improving access to HIV/STI Preventive Service Package among these populations and to encourage and facilitate them to avail HIV/STI Counselling, Testing and Treatment Services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the overall supervision of the Programme Coordinator, and under direct supervision of the Clinics Manager, the Outreach Worker will be responsible for the following tasks:

Identifying and recruitment of peer educators.

Attend all trainings/ meetings to teach peer education programs.

Supervise Peer Educators: caseload, IPC, microplanning and self-help groups.

Network with stakeholders.

Reaching out regularly with STI/HIV preventive packages for sex workers at identified sites with the assistance of peer educators.

Conducting regular visits and meetings with sex workers to enhance access to STI/HIV services.

Maintaining the mapping of the sex work populations together with outreach workers.

Providing information and educating sex workers on the risk of STI/HIV transmission and prevention, testing services and its benefits, and treatment services.

Routinely encouraging, facilitating and following up for regular STI/HIV testing among these populations.

Maintaining records of their activities and report to the Clinics Manager on a weekly basis.

Regularly distributing condoms and demonstrating condom use.

Performing other tasks related to the programme as assigned by the supervisor whenever required and Data entry into existing database.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Social Sciences or any related field.

Counseling diploma and experience in HIV/AIDS counseling will be an added advantage.

Demonstrable experience and interest in community outreach work, ability to do community mobilization, create rapport with personnel from collaborating or associate institutions and work independently but within a team framework.

Current and valid certificate in Good Clinical Practice and Ethics is an advantage.

Experience working with vulnerable populations (sex workers) will be an added advantage.

Demonstrated effective verbal and written communications.

Good knowledge on use of Microsoft word, excel and power point.

Good interpersonal communication skills and having high respect for confidentiality.

Work experience in Non-Governmental Organizations or Civil Society Organization in HIV/AIDS related programmes will be an advantage. Expected to work outside of normal office hours as required.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position and duty station you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.