OVC Graduate Intern (Harare)
Job Description
Assisting with the implementation of response activities targeting children with disabilities and their circles of care through active surveillance of risks and linkages with the National Case Management System.
Reporting to: Program officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The incumbent under the supervision of a qualified and experienced social workers will be responsible for sustaining meaningful linkages with key government departments to facilitate disability-sensitive services including child protection, health, education, and social protection. This will include assisting in case management processes including conducting needs assessments, developing quality case plans, compiling case plan summaries and service checklists for all clients, tracking the implementation of the care plan, and updating the care plans for children with disabilities according to the NCMS and organizational guidelines.
- Assisting in school feeding programs and health assessments.
- Assist in parenting activities.
- Assist in Identification, training, and support of Adolescent Disability Ambassadors
- Identification of individuals with disabilities, monitoring their situation and setting response priorities.
- Actively linking adolescent girls and women with disabilities with SGBV services.
- Assisting with the support of broader organizational activities in child protection, disability, and sexual and reproductive health and rights.
- Documentation of beneficiary information and record-keeping as guided by the NCMS. Administration and documentation.
- Assist with case intake, assessments, care plans, reviews, and documentation according to organizational requirements.
- Routine project documentation including narrative and statistical reporting.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in social work and registration with the Council for Social Workers in Zimbabwe
- Previous exposure to SGBV and or Disability Programming is an added advantage.
- Should be able to be highly productive with minimal supervision.
- Should be computer literate (Microsoft word and excel).
Functional skills and knowledge:
- Resilient and adaptable to work in remote areas.
- Should be a team player.
- Should have good communication skills.
- Should be flexible to work weekends and after hours and to be on call in emergencies.
- Basic understanding and appreciation of the project life cycle and monitoring and evaluation issues is preferable.
How to Apply
To Apply Click Link: https://jfkapnektrust.zohorecruit.com/jobs/Careers/642179000003953009/OVC-%0Agraduate-intern-HARARE?source=CareerSite
NB: Applications will be considered as they are received. JF Kapnek Zimbabwe has zero tolerance towards Sexual Harassment and is committed to the upholding of children’s rights. The successful candidate will be required to commit to child protection/safeguarding and to be bound by the JF Kapnek Zimbabwe Child Protection Policy. JF Kapnek does not charge any fees during its entire recruitment process.
Deadline: 08 October 2023
JF Kapnek Trust Zimbabwe
The JF Kapnek Trust Zimbabwe is a registered independent private voluntary organization (PVO) working to address the most urgent threats to the health, well-being and educational development of Zimbabwe’s most valuable resource - its children. Trust works to improve family health, reduce child mortality, provide a protective environment and create educational opportunity for the children of Zimbabwe through the implementation of scalable, sustainable programs.
Address: 42 Bates Street, Milton Park Harare. Zimbabwe
Call: (0242)792152/3 & 798083/4
Email: info@jfkapnek.org