PA to the Executive Director (Harare)

Job Description

Musasa is a national NGO that started work in 1988 focusing on Violence against women (VAW). Musasa mainly focuses on direct support to survivors of Gender-based violence, public education and awareness-raising on Violence Against Women.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage Director’s diary, assessing priority of appointments and reallocation as necessary.

Manage Director’s travel arrangements (including visas/ accommodation).

Process Director’s correspondence, ensuring that incoming correspondence is dealt with by the Director/or on behalf of the Director, or other staff as appropriate.

Maintain Director’s office systems, including data management and filing.

Maintain records of Director’s contacts.

Screen calls, enquiries and requests, and deal with them when appropriate.

Assist Director in researching and following up with action on matters which fall within the Director’s responsibility – chasing responses, triggering follow-up action.

Produce documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations for the Director.

Organise meetings and ensure that Director is well prepared for those meetings, preparing agendas, pre-meeting briefings and meeting papers.

Manage arrangements for Trustees’ and Sub-Committee meetings, including production/distribution of agenda and papers.

Assist/support Director, Programmes Manager & Finance Manager in arranging funding partner and other events.

Meet and greet visitors at all levels of seniority.

Any other duties as may reasonably be required by the Director.

Qualifications and Experience

Educated to degree level or equivalent.

Experienced Personal Assistant at senior management level.

Experience of diary management.

Experience of working in a NGO or related environment.

Ability to deal with sensitive information with discretion and to maintain confidentiality.

Excellent IT skills, including a working knowledge of presentation software packages, preferably Microsoft Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Ability to use Microsoft Office.

Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines.

Ability to work well with partners in the consortium.

Other

How to Apply

Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: humanresources@musasa.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.

Deadline: 09 June 2023