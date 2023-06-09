PA to the Executive Director (Harare)

Job Description
Musasa is a national NGO that started work in 1988 focusing on Violence against women (VAW). Musasa mainly focuses on direct support to survivors of Gender-based violence, public education and awareness-raising on Violence Against Women.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage Director’s diary, assessing priority of appointments and reallocation as necessary.
- Manage Director’s travel arrangements (including visas/ accommodation).
- Process Director’s correspondence, ensuring that incoming correspondence is dealt with by the Director/or on behalf of the Director, or other staff as appropriate.
- Maintain Director’s office systems, including data management and filing.
- Maintain records of Director’s contacts.
- Screen calls, enquiries and requests, and deal with them when appropriate.
- Assist Director in researching and following up with action on matters which fall within the Director’s responsibility – chasing responses, triggering follow-up action.
- Produce documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations for the Director.
- Organise meetings and ensure that Director is well prepared for those meetings, preparing agendas, pre-meeting briefings and meeting papers.
- Manage arrangements for Trustees’ and Sub-Committee meetings, including production/distribution of agenda and papers.
- Assist/support Director, Programmes Manager & Finance Manager in arranging funding partner and other events.
- Meet and greet visitors at all levels of seniority.
- Any other duties as may reasonably be required by the Director.
Qualifications and Experience
- Educated to degree level or equivalent.
- Experienced Personal Assistant at senior management level.
- Experience of diary management.
- Experience of working in a NGO or related environment.
- Ability to deal with sensitive information with discretion and to maintain confidentiality.
- Excellent IT skills, including a working knowledge of presentation software packages, preferably Microsoft Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
- Ability to use Microsoft Office.
- Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines.
- Ability to work well with partners in the consortium.
Other
How to Apply
Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: humanresources@musasa.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.
Deadline: 09 June 2023