Packer Switched Specialist (Harare)
Job Description
NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited seeks to recruit a highly motivated, outstanding and results oriented individual to fill the following position. The incumbent shall be responsible to the Technical Support Manager.
The role is responsible for providing Level 3 support through end to end operations and maintenance and node integration for the data network.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Analyses and investigates PS faults and alarms escalated from NOC and Core Network Maintenance teams.
- Performs regular PS network nodes Health Checks, analyses and provides resolution of detected risks and operational issues in liaison with the respective Vendor.
- Collaborates with other Network Engineers and Technicians to optimize the network infrastructure in order to improve network performance.
- Documents network support activities in order to maintain a reference manual for knowledge and future fault handling procedures.
- Researches and prepares knowledge transfer presentations to NOC and Core Network Operations personnel.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Computer Science, Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering or Equivalent.
- At least 5 years' relevant working experience in a Packet Switching environment.
- Knowledge of IP networking is an added advantage.
- Driver's license with a minimum of 2 years driving experience.
Competencies:
- Strong understanding of 2G, 3G and 4G packet switching infrastructure.
- Network management tools and trouble-shooting techniques.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications including a detailed Curriculum Vitae from persons meeting the above stated requirements should be submitted to: recruitments@netone.co.zm
Deadline: 22 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Netone
NetOne was the first cellular network operator in Zimbabwe based on the Global System for Mobile Communications. The company was originally launched during the World Solar Summit in September 1996 in the capital Harare with 500 lines. Service was extended to the second city of Bulawayo at the time of the International Trade Fair in April 1997.