Packer Switched Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited seeks to recruit a highly motivated, outstanding and results oriented individual to fill the following position. The incumbent shall be responsible to the Technical Support Manager.

The role is responsible for providing Level 3 support through end to end operations and maintenance and node integration for the data network.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analyses and investigates PS faults and alarms escalated from NOC and Core Network Maintenance teams.

Performs regular PS network nodes Health Checks, analyses and provides resolution of detected risks and operational issues in liaison with the respective Vendor.

Collaborates with other Network Engineers and Technicians to optimize the network infrastructure in order to improve network performance.

Documents network support activities in order to maintain a reference manual for knowledge and future fault handling procedures.

Researches and prepares knowledge transfer presentations to NOC and Core Network Operations personnel.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Computer Science, Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering or Equivalent.

At least 5 years' relevant working experience in a Packet Switching environment.

Knowledge of IP networking is an added advantage.

Driver's license with a minimum of 2 years driving experience.

Competencies: