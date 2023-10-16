Pindula|Search Pindula
Painter (Nyanga)

Montclair Hotel And Casino
Oct. 18, 2023
Job Description

Responsible for performing routine and preventive maintenance painting duties, and a full range of specialized painting projects.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Paint the exterior and interior areas of the company buildings.
  • Executes pre-painting activities, including cleaning, scraping, sanding, patching, and masking of adjacent surfaces prior to painting, papering, texturing, etc. Carrying out periodic assessment and inspections of carpentry works.
  • Attend painting repairs on a day-to-day progressive basis.
  • Prepares schedules of painting material requirements for maintenance works and new projects.
  • Ensures proper accountability of painting materials.
  • Contributes to team related efforts to achieve desired departmental results.
  • Completes all related tasks when necessary.
  • Works with Designers and Planners on construction projects.
  • Follows management’s instructions in executing the painting job utilizing appropriate finishes and applications.
  • Carries out after project cleaning of areas, supplies, and equipment at the completion of project.
  • Assists in storing leftover paint in the appropriate locations.
  • Carries out any other duties as delegated by Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class 1/2 Journeyman with at least 3 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Those interested should submit their applications to: recruitment@montclair.co.zw

Deadline: 18 October 2023

Montclair Hotel And Casino

A Hotel and Casino Company with offices in Harare and Nyanga. Montclair Hotel is a 4-star establishment located in the eastern highlands area of Nyanga. It has been in existence for over 60 years and it continues to be a shining brand among local brands. Montclair is one of the largest hotels in the area and it uniquely provides guests with access to a Golf course and is the only local hotel with an in-house casino.

