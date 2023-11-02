Panel Beater (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for suitably qualified and self-driven individuals in one of the leading automotive companies in Zimbabwe to fill in the position of a talented Panel Beater. The role entails advancing the company’s strategic thrust of repairing and restoring damaged vehicle panels to their factory specifications. This involves straightening, welding, and finishing the surfaces to ensure that vehicles are returned to their pre-accident condition.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assess the extent of vehicle damage and create a repair plan.

Repair or replace damaged panels and components as needed.

Use various hand and power tools to reshape and restore vehicle panels.

Weld and fabricate new panels when necessary.

Ensure all work is completed to meet industry standards and safety guidelines.

Prepare surfaces for painting and apply primers and fillers as needed.

Conduct quality checks to ensure the work meets our high standards.

Keep accurate records of work performed and materials used.

Maintain a clean and organized work area.

Qualifications and Experience

Automotive repair certification or training.

Proven experience as a Panel Beater or similar role in an automotive repair environment.

Proficiency in using various tools and equipment for panel repair.

Knowledge of vehicle construction and materials.

Strong attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality work.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent problem-solving skills and a strong work ethic.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.