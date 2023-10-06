Part-Time Bookkeeper (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned postion.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant field qualifications.
- Quickbooks proficient.
- Demonstrated working experiences.
- At least 3 years field experience.
- Accurate record keeper & detail orientated.
Other
How to Apply
Send your resume/CV to: hr@eteclite.co.zw
WhatsApp: 263 771 111 114
Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd is one of the suppliers and installers of Alarms, system integrator of Advanced Access Control, CCTV solutions, Gate Automations, Electric Fencing, Razor Wire, Metal work, solar, and energy backup solutions.
