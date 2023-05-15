Part-Time Clinical Psychologist (Harare)

Job Description
Avondale Urgent Care Clinic is a Medical centre with General Practice, Dental, Physiotherapy, Psychology and Pharmacy under one roof.
The Psychology Department seeks to generate holistic wellness Individually and Cooperatively through: Counselling, Pyshotherapy, Clinical Assessments, Empowerment of problem-solving skills and self-management, as well as Research excellence.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Honours Degree in Psychology; Master’s degree would be an added advantage.
- At least 2 years’ experience in the field of psychology.
- Knowledge of Psychological Theories, Ethics and Practice.
- Hands on Experience in Application of Scientific Research Methods.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their application letter and Curriculum Vitae to: ponai.aucc@gmail.com
Deadline: 11 June 2023