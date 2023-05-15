Pindula|
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic

Part-Time Clinical Psychologist (Harare)

Part-Time Clinical Psychologist (Harare)
Jun. 11, 2023
Job Description

Avondale Urgent Care Clinic is a  Medical centre with General Practice, Dental, Physiotherapy, Psychology and Pharmacy under one roof.

The Psychology Department seeks to generate holistic wellness Individually and Cooperatively through: Counselling, Pyshotherapy, Clinical Assessments, Empowerment of problem-solving skills and self-management, as well as Research excellence.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • Honours Degree in Psychology; Master’s degree would be an added advantage.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in the field of psychology.
  • Knowledge of Psychological Theories, Ethics and Practice.
  • Hands on Experience in Application of Scientific Research Methods.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their application letter and Curriculum Vitae to: ponai.aucc@gmail.com

Deadline: 11 June 2023

Avondale Urgent Care Clinic is a subsidiary of Ponai Medical Centre Private Limited which is a wholly private owned Zimbabwean Health Service Business Enterprise. The business currently runs a private hospital in Bindura, a private urgent care clinic in Harare. The company was incorporated in 2004 in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe and it is fully registered under the Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe.

Address: 11A Lincoln Road Avondale

Website: https://www.aucc.co.zw/

Phone: 077 482 4258

