Part-Time Clinical Psychologist (Harare)

Job Description

Avondale Urgent Care Clinic is a Medical centre with General Practice, Dental, Physiotherapy, Psychology and Pharmacy under one roof.

The Psychology Department seeks to generate holistic wellness Individually and Cooperatively through: Counselling, Pyshotherapy, Clinical Assessments, Empowerment of problem-solving skills and self-management, as well as Research excellence.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Honours Degree in Psychology; Master’s degree would be an added advantage.

At least 2 years’ experience in the field of psychology.

Knowledge of Psychological Theories, Ethics and Practice.

Hands on Experience in Application of Scientific Research Methods.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their application letter and Curriculum Vitae to: ponai.aucc@gmail.com

Deadline: 11 June 2023