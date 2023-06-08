Part Time Gardener: Locum (Gokwe)

Job Description

Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PS) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SR services in all provinces of Zimbabwe. In line with its expansion strategy, PSZ seeks to expand its talent pool to include the Parttime Gardener (Locum).

Duties and Responsibilities

The Gardener will be part of the Gokwe Centre team involved in maintenance of the garden at all times, trimming, landscaping and clearance of the driveways.

The role also involves duties which include assisting with day to day running of the garden, assisting with seed and seedling procurement, care and maintenance of all tools and equipment and any other duties as they may be assigned by Team Leader.

Qualifications and Experience

5 O'levels including English

At least 1 year experience

Experience in Landscaping will be an advantage.

Candidate must be a resident of Gokwe.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should clearly state the position, and location applied for and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees. Applications should be emailed to: recruitment@pszim.com

NB: PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding emplovees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PS does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

Deadline: 13 June 2023