Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )

Part Time Gardener: Locum (Gokwe)

Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )
Jun. 13, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PS) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SR services in all provinces of Zimbabwe. In line with its expansion strategy, PSZ seeks to expand its talent pool to include the  Parttime Gardener (Locum).

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The Gardener will be part of the Gokwe Centre team involved in maintenance of the garden at all times, trimming, landscaping and clearance of the driveways.
  • The role also involves duties which include assisting with day to day running of the garden, assisting with seed and seedling procurement, care and maintenance of all tools and equipment and any other duties as they may be assigned by Team Leader.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 O'levels including English
  • At least 1 year experience
  • Experience in Landscaping will be an advantage.
  • Candidate must be a resident of Gokwe.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should clearly state the position, and location applied for and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees. Applications should be emailed to: recruitment@pszim.com

NB: PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding emplovees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PS does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

Deadline: 13 June 2023

Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )

Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe.

Address: Block C, Sam Levy's Office Park, 45 Piers Rd, HararePhone: (024) 2339597

Phone: (024) 2339597

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback