Part-time Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission Direct Service Delivery (PMTCT DSD) Nurse

The Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT DSD) Nurse is a registered nurse seconded to MOHCC ANC or OI/ART departments (as appropriate) within high volume health care facilities. The PMTCT DSD Nurse will be assigned to work at a heath facility under the guidance of the Sister in Charge and technical supervision of the District HIV Care and Treatment Coordinator. The PMTCT nurse will provide roving PMTCT services in the district as per project need. The PMTCT nurse will support HIV services to improve outcomes for pregnant and breastfeeding women and HIV-exposed infants across the clinical cascade through integrating PMTCT services into all antenatal, neonatal, postpartum, and child health services to provide one-stop shops for mothers and infants. This will be done using the national PMTCT guidelines and protocols.

Location: Gokwe South, Mberengwa, Gweru, Kwekwe, Mutare, Makoni, Chipinge, Mutasa, Buhera.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide Pre Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) or will actively link HIV-uninfected pregnant and breastfeeding women to PrEP services as part of routine index case testing (ICT) and partner notification services; ensure provider training and support.

Ensure linkage of pregnant and breastfeeding Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) to appropriate support programs (e.g. Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) and DREAMS).

Implement maternal re-testing approaches in different entry points post ANC (e.g. labor and delivery, postpartum family planning services, immunization clinics) to identify incident infections during pregnancy and breastfeeding period;

Counsel and test pregnant women and their partners for HIV in PMTCT services, and provide them with accurate information about the infection, prevention measures, current treatments, services, options and other resources.

Test male partners at ANC and link them to ART or HIV prevention services, including VMMC.

Follow-up HIV-positive pregnant women to prevent mother to child transmission through adhering to national protocol.

Support the utilization of the PMTCT tracker by the Community cadres and both facility and community level to conduct longitudinal tracking of the HEI and documentation of the final outcomes.

Implement tools to track mother-baby pairs receiving PMTCT services up to final HIV outcome (18 months and/or 6 weeks after cessation of breastfeeding), and transition to ART clinic.

Ensure utilization of the Mother Baby Pair register at all the facilities.

Ensure integration of ANC care into DSD models to allow women who become pregnant while receiving HIV care through DSD models to remain in these models.

Ensure those who assist deliveries are following protocols and ensure that those who are HIV positive are followed up accordingly; Organize and ensure that PCR is done for babies born on HIV-positive mothers as well as CD4 count, viral load for HIV-positive pregnant women.

Conduct Early Infant diagnosis on all babies born to HIV Positive Mothers.

Ensure the implementation of the Viral Load algorithm in PMTCT.

Proper management of High Viral Load during the PMTCT period; Maintain updated and accurate client records as directed, collect and report relevant data about services achievements.

Ensure active linkages from ANC to L&D to PNC, PPFP, FP and MCH services.

Provide counseling on Family planning and provide FP methods among HIV-Positive women with more focus on past partum period.

Advice HIV-Positive mothers to breastfeed safely.

Incorporate Antenatal care (ANC) service with PMTCT.

Conduct regular TB screening in PMTCT service and transfer timely TB screened positive for diagnosis; Document outcome of children followed up in PMTCT services with lessons learnt; Work closely with psychologists to support parents followed in PMTCT who have psychological problems affecting adherence to treatment and precautions.

Organize information, education sessions at community and health center level to increase awareness on HIV transmission and available services to prevent parent to child transmission.

Provide accurate weekly, monthly data related with PMTCT service.

Work towards meeting the program set targets for the site which are reviewed on a weekly, month quarterly basis.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Degree or relevant Nursing qualification, RGN and Midwifery is an added advantage.

Registration with Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

A minimum of two years of implementing PMTCT in a Zimbabwean context is required.

Knowledge of National AIDS and TB guidelines is preferred; Training and experience in HIV counselling and testing for adults, adolescents and children is preferred.

Experience in Advanced HIV care and treatment preferred.

Familiar with M&E tools for OI/ART management is required.

Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:

Good knowledge of HIV/AIDS prevention care and treatment program in Zimbabwe.

Good knowledge of MOHCC registers, data and indicators relating to HIV and nutrition and experience in M&E and data collection and analysis.

Excellent written, oral communication and interpersonal skills as well as demonstrated ability to manage a team.

Ability to manage tight deadlines and deliver high volumes of work with minimal supervision.

Knowledge of computer skills.

Knowledge of diverse cultural beliefs and attitudes.

