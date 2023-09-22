Pindula|Search Pindula
Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd

Part-Time Solar Systems Installation Technician (Harare)

Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd
Sep. 30, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned postion.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant field qualifications.
  • Proficient in all Solar related systems: Solar Systems, Solar Geysers, Solar Lightning etc.
  • Demonstrated working experiences.
  • At least 3 years field experience.
  • Ability to work under pressure and reliable.

Other

How to Apply

Send your resume/CV to: hr@eteclite.co.zw

WhatsApp: 263 771 111 114

Deadline: 30 September 2023

Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd

0771 111 114
sales@eteclite.co.zw

Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd is one of the suppliers and installers of Alarms, system integrator of Advanced Access Control, CCTV solutions, Gate Automations, Electric Fencing, Razor Wire, Metal work, solar, and energy backup solutions.

