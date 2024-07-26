Part Time Wardens x2
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Successful candidates will be expected to superintend residence activities in halls of residence and to be able to enforce Institute regulations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should be degreed employees of the University with experience in the supervision of youths in residence.
Other
How to Apply
