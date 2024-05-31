Partnerships Relations Representatives (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitabbly qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Leads Generation.

Manage existing business accounts and continuously deliver the highest level of customer service.

Developing and managing relationships with key partners to enhance business growth, product offerings, and customer satisfaction through collaborative and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Sales/marketing or related field.

Knowledge of marketing flair.

Element of sales, events, promotions, and public relations.

Experience in dealing with large corporates.

Proven record of growing business and starting new accounts.

Ability to make quick, smart business decisions.

Previous management/supervisory experience preferred.

Outstanding organizational skills, excellent time management skills, ability to multitask.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with rapidly changing priorities.

Skills/ Behaviour Required:

Excellent Selling skills.

Ability to Handle customers.

High Attention to detail.

Excellent Customer/Service orientation.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Reliable and responsible.

Ability to use initiative.

Professional presentation of self.

Ability to handle pressure.

Integrity/honesty.

Strong Microsoft skills.

Well-groomed and well spoken.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from appropriately qualified and experienced candidates must send CVs to: careers@twt.co.zw by close of business on Monday, the 27th of May 2024.