Partnerships Relations Representatives (Harare)
Tyger Wheel & Tyre
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitabbly qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Leads Generation.
- Manage existing business accounts and continuously deliver the highest level of customer service.
- Developing and managing relationships with key partners to enhance business growth, product offerings, and customer satisfaction through collaborative and mutually beneficial partnerships.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Sales/marketing or related field.
- Knowledge of marketing flair.
- Element of sales, events, promotions, and public relations.
- Experience in dealing with large corporates.
- Proven record of growing business and starting new accounts.
- Ability to make quick, smart business decisions.
- Previous management/supervisory experience preferred.
- Outstanding organizational skills, excellent time management skills, ability to multitask.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with rapidly changing priorities.
Skills/ Behaviour Required:
- Excellent Selling skills.
- Ability to Handle customers.
- High Attention to detail.
- Excellent Customer/Service orientation.
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Reliable and responsible.
- Ability to use initiative.
- Professional presentation of self.
- Ability to handle pressure.
- Integrity/honesty.
- Strong Microsoft skills.
- Well-groomed and well spoken.
Other
How to Apply
Applications from appropriately qualified and experienced candidates must send CVs to: careers@twt.co.zw by close of business on Monday, the 27th of May 2024.
