Parts Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the vacancy that has arisen within the organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversees timely MANAGEMENT of the Parts function (Procurement, Receiving, Costing, warehousing and Sales through workshops and OTC) for Duly Motors
- Keeps sufficient stocks of parts needed to service and repair vehicles and avert creation of aged and long WIP.
- Maintains stock breadth and depth at levels sufficient to satisfy demand and sales targets while not creating excessive costs and risk of obsolescence.
- Minimizes VOR, Emergency Order and other charges by careful and planned use of parts ordering facilities, without adversely impacting on customer satisfaction.
- Reviews all parts lines for movement, obsolescence and salability and recommend actions for cost-effective disposal.
- Manages the supply chain of other supplies & materials too as per management’s discretion.
- Conforms to policy on the ordering of parts and all other provisions.
- Analyzes sales, expenses, and inventory monthly to maintain profit goals.
- Ensures that the same high-quality level of service provided to outside customers is also provided to internal dealership customers.
- Works with the Workshop and Service Managers to ensure a timely turnaround of parts needed for all services and repairs.
- Develops and executes Sales and Marketing plans for parts.
- Seeks out new parts business.
- Handles customer complaints immediately and according to the Company’s guidelines.
- Maximizes profit through the effective operation of the Parts Department by satisfying internal and workshop customers’ expectations.
- Maximizes departmental profitability through the sale of parts, accessories and, where possible, other value-added products and services.
- Creates an environment where the department’s staff develop and excel.
- Effectively and professionally communicates with customers as and when necessary.
- Minimizes unnecessary delay and lost service labour sales by the avoidance of part- related non-revenue and technician diversionary time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/HND Purchasing and Supply.
- Business Management Degree or Marketing Qualification will be an added advantage.
- At least 3 years’ experience dealing with parts.
- Detailed knowledge of parts and processes.
- Class 4 Driver’s license.
- Sales experience.
- Excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills.
- Good written and oral communication skills.
- Excellent Leadership skills.
- Networking ability.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 21 December 2023
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.