Parts Salesperson (Bindura)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Achievement of monthly sales targets.

Conducting daily telesales and customer visits.

Conversion of prospective clients.

Report preparation on telesales and customer visits.

Ensuring zero credit sales and no outstanding credit sales.

Qualifications and Experience

Sales and Marketing qualification.

A class one Motor Mechanic certificate.

Valid class 4 Driver’s licence is a must.

At least 2 years’ traceable experience in the Motor Industry.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: tutsirai@hatchtalent.co.zw

Address: 122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare