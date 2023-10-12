Parts Salesperson (Bindura)
Hatch Talent Solutions
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Achievement of monthly sales targets.
- Conducting daily telesales and customer visits.
- Conversion of prospective clients.
- Report preparation on telesales and customer visits.
- Ensuring zero credit sales and no outstanding credit sales.
Qualifications and Experience
- Sales and Marketing qualification.
- A class one Motor Mechanic certificate.
- Valid class 4 Driver’s licence is a must.
- At least 2 years’ traceable experience in the Motor Industry.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: tutsirai@hatchtalent.co.zw
Address: 122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare
Tel: 0242 709 906
Deadline: 02 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
