Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Hatch Talent Solutions

Parts Salesperson (Bindura)

Hatch Talent Solutions
Nov. 02, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Achievement of monthly sales targets.
  • Conducting daily telesales and customer visits.
  • Conversion of prospective clients.
  • Report preparation on telesales and customer visits.
  • Ensuring zero credit sales and no outstanding credit sales.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Sales and Marketing qualification.
  • A class one Motor Mechanic certificate.
  • Valid class 4 Driver’s licence is a must.
  • At least 2 years’ traceable experience in the Motor Industry.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: tutsirai@hatchtalent.co.zw

Address: 122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare

Tel: 0242 709 906

Deadline: 02 November 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Hatch Talent Solutions

Hatch Talent Solutions is an HR Services Provider. We specialize in offering HR Advisory services, Staff Outsourcing services including virtual Staff outsourcing services, Training & development services, Executive Searches, General Recruitment , Compensation Benchmarking surveys and Start Up HR support services.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd

Group Safety Health and Environment Officer (SHE Officer)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback