Parts Salesperson (Chiredzi)
Job Description
We are a people-driven organisation whose success is driven by the recruitment, selection and retention of the best talent available. Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Sells motor vehicle parts to walk in customers.
- Issue parts to artisans on the workshop counter.
- Receives and resolves customer queries and escalate unresolved queries to the Parts Manager when necessary.
- Assists in the preparation of Estimates or quotations.
- Assists in the preparation of Parts Department reports.
- Checks ordering/ requisitioning and authorization of parts drawn from the counter.
- Takes inventory of stock at specified periods.
- In depth understanding of use and features of various parts, based on knowledge of equipment.
- Participates in stock counts.
- Mark and store parts in stockrooms according to prearranged systems.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree or Diploma in Marketing/ Sales/ Supply Chain Management.
- Motor industry experience will be an added advantage.
- At least 3 years’ experience in Parts Department/ Section.
- Clean class 4 driver’s license with over 1-year experience.
- Good written and oral communication skills.
- Good interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.crocomotors.co.zw/careers/
OR send a detailed CV on: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw
Deadline: 13 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.