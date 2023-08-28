Parts Salesperson (Kwekwe)

Job Description

A vacancy has arisen at our Kwekwe Branch for the position of Parts Salesperson reporting to the Parts Manager. Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacancy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Achievement of monthly sales targets.

Conducting daily tele sales and customer visits.

Conversion of prospective clients.

Report preparation on tele sales and customer visits.

Qualifications and Experience

Sales and Marketing qualification.

A class one Motor Mechanic certificate will proffer a distinct advantage.

Valid class 4 driver's licence is a must.

At least 2 years' traceable experience in the Motor Industry.

Must have exceptional oral communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills.

A self-starter who can work under minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be submitted to: hrdept@cloverleaf.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.