Clover Leaf Motors

Parts Salesperson (Kwekwe)

Clover Leaf Motors
Aug. 29, 2023
Job Description

A vacancy has arisen at our Kwekwe Branch for the position of Parts Salesperson reporting to the Parts Manager. Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacancy.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Achievement of monthly sales targets.
  • Conducting daily tele sales and customer visits.
  • Conversion of prospective clients.
  • Report preparation on tele sales and customer visits.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Sales and Marketing qualification.
  • A class one Motor Mechanic certificate will proffer a distinct advantage.
  • Valid class 4 driver's licence is a must.
  • At least 2 years' traceable experience in the Motor Industry.
  • Must have exceptional oral communication skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills.
  • A self-starter who can work under minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be submitted to: hrdept@cloverleaf.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 29 August 2023

Clover Leaf Motors

Website
+263 783 219 300
sales@cloverleaf.co.zw

The Clover Leaf Motors Group is a leading Zimbabwean motor company which specialises in the retailing of new Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai and Mazda vehicles, competitively priced spare parts and accessories as well as providing quality motor vehicle repairs and maintenance services.

Clover Leaf Motor’s key franchises are Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai,Baic, Mazda, Midas,Total (Fuel) and Tuff Guard. In addition to these brands, the group has a panel beating business.

