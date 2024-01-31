Parts Supervisor (Gweru)
Applications are invited for the vacancy listed above that has arisen within the group.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Established individual parts inventory levels and balances them for maximum turnover.
- Assists in the supervision of the stock order procedures.
- Works with the workshop and Service Managers to ensure a timely turnaround of parts needed for internal jobs.
- Provides technical assistance to employees and customers.
- Handles customer complaints immediately and according to the Company’s guidelines.
- Assists in developing sales promotions.
- Assists in analyzing departmental operations and storage layout and revises as needed for maximum effectiveness.
- Achieve Monthly Parts Sales Targets as per Budget.
- Training of Parts Staff and Graduate Trainees.
- Maintaining rapport with customers to grow the Parts Sales Business.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Sales/ Marketing/ Business Administration qualification.
- Purchasing qualification will be an added advantage.
- Technical qualification an added advantage.
- Class 4 Driver’s license.
- Energetic and quality oriented.
- Good written and oral communication skills.
- Promotional prowess and networking ability.
- Customer responsiveness.
How to Apply
Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 06 February 2024
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.