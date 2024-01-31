Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Croco Motors

Parts Supervisor (Gweru)

Croco Motors
Feb. 06, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited for the vacancy listed above that has arisen within the group.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Established individual parts inventory levels and balances them for maximum turnover.
  • Assists in the supervision of the stock order procedures.
  • Works with the workshop and Service Managers to ensure a timely turnaround of parts needed for internal jobs.
  • Provides technical assistance to employees and customers.
  • Handles customer complaints immediately and according to the Company’s guidelines.
  • Assists in developing sales promotions.
  • Assists in analyzing departmental operations and storage layout and revises as needed for maximum effectiveness.
  • Achieve Monthly Parts Sales Targets as per Budget.
  • Training of Parts Staff and Graduate Trainees.
  • Maintaining rapport with customers to grow the Parts Sales Business.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Sales/ Marketing/ Business Administration qualification.
  • Purchasing qualification will be an added advantage.
  • Technical qualification an added advantage.
  • Class 4 Driver’s license.
  • Energetic and quality oriented.
  • Good written and oral communication skills.
  • Promotional prowess and networking ability.
  • Customer responsiveness.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 06 February 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Croco Motors

Website
+263 242 759888
sales@crocomotors.co.zw

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Croco Motors
Croco Motors

Sales Consultant x2 (Bulawayo & Mutare)

Deadline:
Southsea Investments (Pvt) Ltd
Southsea Investments (Pvt) Ltd

Sales Representative (Harare)

Deadline:
Creative Credit
Creative Credit

Sales Field Officers

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback