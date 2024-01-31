Parts Supervisor (Gweru)

Job Description

Applications are invited for the vacancy listed above that has arisen within the group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Established individual parts inventory levels and balances them for maximum turnover.

Assists in the supervision of the stock order procedures.

Works with the workshop and Service Managers to ensure a timely turnaround of parts needed for internal jobs.

Provides technical assistance to employees and customers.

Handles customer complaints immediately and according to the Company’s guidelines.

Assists in developing sales promotions.

Assists in analyzing departmental operations and storage layout and revises as needed for maximum effectiveness.

Achieve Monthly Parts Sales Targets as per Budget.

Training of Parts Staff and Graduate Trainees.

Maintaining rapport with customers to grow the Parts Sales Business.

Qualifications and Experience

A Sales/ Marketing/ Business Administration qualification.

Purchasing qualification will be an added advantage.

Technical qualification an added advantage.

Class 4 Driver’s license.

Energetic and quality oriented.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Promotional prowess and networking ability.

Customer responsiveness.

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 06 February 2024