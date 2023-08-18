Pay and Benefits Officer

Job Description

Netone Cellular (Private) Limited seeks to recruit an outstanding and results oriented individual to fill the above mentioned position in the organisation. The incumbent shall be responsible to the Pay and Benefits Manager and ensuring that pay and benefits are accurate and timeously processed in compliance with applicable company policies and Government regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain a full payroll cycle by ensuring that all payroll transactions are processed efficiently and timely so that employees are paid correctly.

Assist the Pay and Benefits Manager in the collation of data and compilation of relevant information for the preparation of wages and salaries.

Ensures that the Netone Cellular (Pvt) Limited payroll complies with Government regulations and company policies.

Compiles and maintains payroll related financial and operations reports as required by management.

Communicates and liases with respective departments to resolve payroll related queries raised by employees.

Prepares all salary adjustment proposals in liason with Pay and Benefits Manager.

Manages the NSSA portal.

Maintains and updates employee records.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Business Management or Accounting.

Diploma in Payroll Management or equivalent.

Three years experience in the Payroll function.

Knowledge of the Paywell Payroll system is an added advantage.

Competencies:

Attention to detail.

Confidentiality.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae should be submitted to: recruitments@netone.co.zw