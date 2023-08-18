Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Pay and Benefits Officer
Job Description
Netone Cellular (Private) Limited seeks to recruit an outstanding and results oriented individual to fill the above mentioned position in the organisation. The incumbent shall be responsible to the Pay and Benefits Manager and ensuring that pay and benefits are accurate and timeously processed in compliance with applicable company policies and Government regulations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintain a full payroll cycle by ensuring that all payroll transactions are processed efficiently and timely so that employees are paid correctly.
- Assist the Pay and Benefits Manager in the collation of data and compilation of relevant information for the preparation of wages and salaries.
- Ensures that the Netone Cellular (Pvt) Limited payroll complies with Government regulations and company policies.
- Compiles and maintains payroll related financial and operations reports as required by management.
- Communicates and liases with respective departments to resolve payroll related queries raised by employees.
- Prepares all salary adjustment proposals in liason with Pay and Benefits Manager.
- Manages the NSSA portal.
- Maintains and updates employee records.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Business Management or Accounting.
- Diploma in Payroll Management or equivalent.
- Three years experience in the Payroll function.
- Knowledge of the Paywell Payroll system is an added advantage.
Competencies:
- Attention to detail.
- Confidentiality.
- Good communication skills.
- Ability to work under pressure.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae should be submitted to: recruitments@netone.co.zw
Deadline: 20 August 2023
Netone
NetOne was the first cellular network operator in Zimbabwe based on the Global System for Mobile Communications. The company was originally launched during the World Solar Summit in September 1996 in the capital Harare with 500 lines. Service was extended to the second city of Bulawayo at the time of the International Trade Fair in April 1997.