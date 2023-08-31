Payroll Assistant x4

Job Description

The position exists to administer the payroll cycle compliance of statutory requirements, adherence to policies and procedures in relation to rewards management. The incumbent will be responsible for processing payrolls input and statutory payment for ZINARA.

Duties and Responsibilities

Verify all payment claims to ensure only deserving claims are processed through the payroll.

Process payroll data for timeous payroll processing.

Capture and update payroll master data in Payroll System.

Generate and issue pay slips and resolve employee salary queries.

Compile monthly journals.

Prepare reconciliations for staff loans, Medical Aid subscriptions and Funeral policy subscriptions.

Capture and fie of employee documents, leave forms and medical aid forms.

Register new emplovees with Pensions Officer, NSSA and Old Mutual and process pension claims on terminations.

Advise, and assess credit worthiness of staff members and recommend for further approval.

Pocess statutory payments and submit returns to authorities

Generate and write monthly payroll reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O'Levels passes including Maths or Accounts and English.

At least 2 A'Level passes or equivalent.

Degree in Human Resources/ Social Science

Possession of or studying towards Diploma in Human Resources/ Payroll Administration

At least 1 year relevant experience.

Good nter-personal and communication skills

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Attention to detail and accuracy.

High-level of confidentiality.

Knowledge of labour legislation.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:

Director Administration & Human Resources