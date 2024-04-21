Payroll Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
The above mentioned position has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the positions. The successful candidates will be based at TIMB Head Office.
REPORTS TO: HUMAN CAPITAL OFFICER.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Process the main payroll (non-management) on a monthly basis.
- Accurately capture all new employees in the main payroll system.
- Update and maintain employee details in the payroll system.
- Receive and sort payroll input from all departments, ensuring accuracy before inputting into the system.
- Print journals and verify the accuracy of respective entries (data validation).
- Properly interpret awards, agreements, contracts, and court determinations for payment calculations.
- Compile payroll month-end journals and other payroll reports.
- Backup input and record the date and time of backup activity in the Payroll Backup Logbook.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Human Resources or equivalent.
- Diploma in Payroll Administration or equivalent.
- Knowledge of Belina Payroll system is a distinct advantage.
- Minimum of 3 years relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications, detailed CV addressed to hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the field being applied for in the subject line, for instance, “PAYROLL CLERK”
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 23 April 2024
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.