Payroll Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

The above mentioned position has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the positions. The successful candidates will be based at TIMB Head Office.

REPORTS TO: HUMAN CAPITAL OFFICER.

Duties and Responsibilities

Process the main payroll (non-management) on a monthly basis.

Accurately capture all new employees in the main payroll system.

Update and maintain employee details in the payroll system.

Receive and sort payroll input from all departments, ensuring accuracy before inputting into the system.

Print journals and verify the accuracy of respective entries (data validation).

Properly interpret awards, agreements, contracts, and court determinations for payment calculations.

Compile payroll month-end journals and other payroll reports.

Backup input and record the date and time of backup activity in the Payroll Backup Logbook.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Human Resources or equivalent.

Diploma in Payroll Administration or equivalent.

Knowledge of Belina Payroll system is a distinct advantage.

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience.

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications, detailed CV addressed to hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the field being applied for in the subject line, for instance, “PAYROLL CLERK”