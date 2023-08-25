Payroll Officer
CBZ Bank Limited
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Payroll Officer within the Group HR Division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring that all payroll related input is received by the payroll office before the stipulated dates.
- Capture all payroll input and make necessary updates as required.
- Prepare and submit an Audit Trail to the Payroll Administrator.
- Post net salaries payments and staff costs uploads on a monthly basis.
- Ensure all employees receive their payslips on stipulated dates.
- Attend to filing of payroll related documents.
- Prepare and post month end journal entries and payments for third parties i.e. NSSA, WCIF, ZIMDEF, ZIMRA, garnishees, medical aid, funeral scheme, pension fund, etc.
- Attend to processing of staff loans.
- Administer the additions/ changes and withdrawals on Medical Aid, Staff Funeral Scheme and Pension Fund.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management, Accounting, Finance or equivalent from a recognized university.
- Diploma in Payroll Administration.
- Working knowledge of Paywell software.
- At least 3 Years’ experience in payroll administration.
- Ability to work with set deadlines.
- Ability to work with HRIS.
- Working knowledge of current labour laws.
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Good mathematical skills and ability to spot numerical errors.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs to: careers@cbz.co.zw
Deadline: 02 September 2023
CBZ Bank Limited, also CBZ Bank, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial services institutions licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank and national banking regulator.
