Payroll Officer (Chiredzi)

Job Description

The position requires a mature and experienced incumbent to competently work closely with the Group Payroll Manager by administering and ensuring that the payroll cycle is followed adhering to company procedures and government regulations. To perform any other duties as assigned.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining full payroll cycle by ensuring all payroll transactions are processed efficiently and timely so that employees are paid correctly and on time.

Assisting the Group Payroll Manager in the collation of data and compilation of relevant information for the preparation of wages and salaries.

Running the payroll from start to finish.

Ensuring the payroll complies with government regulations, and company policies.

Compiling and maintaining payroll related financial and operations reports as required by management.

Communicating and liaising with respective HR Admin Officer and HR Manager to resolve payroll related queries raised by employees.

Preparing all salary adjustment proposals in liaison with the Group Payroll Manager.

Administrating all HR management issues – preparation of employment contracts, leave administration, loans, advances etc as assigned by superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting.

Professional qualification (Diploma in Payroll Management).

At least 3 years experience in payroll management and administration.

Experience with Bellina payroll will be a distinct advantage.

Attentive to detail with high degree of accuracy, confidentiality and meeting tight deadlines.

Ability to handle high volumes of data.

Able to work under minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Send detailed CV and proof of qualifications to email: faith.muchatukwa@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 16 August 2023