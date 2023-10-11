Payroll Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above position that has arisen in the Human Resources and Administration Department, Pockets Hill, Harare.

Reporting to the Payroll Accountant, the incumbent will be responsible for the following, among others:

Duties and Responsibilities

Capturing and processing all engagements, terminations and updates on current employees.

Capturing accurately all payroll input relating to employee monthly payments, additions, deductions, and other variables.

Checking compliance and adherence of the payroll input with the Corporation's HR Policy and Labour Act.

Preparing and submitting all monthly statutory, third-party payments and returns in line with deadlines.

Processing staff-related benefits.

Conducting all monthly and annual payroll system processes including roll-overs and back-ups.

Conducting regular checks to ensure the integrity of the payroll database, updating data as necessary including legislative changes and ensuring that the payroll database is working properly.

Preparing scheduled and ad-hoc payroll reports as required by the Corporation, and

Any other duties as maybe assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate should have the following qualifications and attributes: e Degree in Human Resources Management /Finance or equivalent.

Diploma in Payroll Management or equivalent is a must.

At least 1 year's experience in a similar role.

Must be able to handle large payroll volumes.

Must have the ability to handle multiple levels of authority and staff.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications, with comprehensive CVs, certified copies academic and professional qualifications to: