Payroll Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above position that has arisen in the Human Resources and Administration Department, Pockets Hill, Harare.
Reporting to the Payroll Accountant, the incumbent will be responsible for the following, among others:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Capturing and processing all engagements, terminations and updates on current employees.
- Capturing accurately all payroll input relating to employee monthly payments, additions, deductions, and other variables.
- Checking compliance and adherence of the payroll input with the Corporation's HR Policy and Labour Act.
- Preparing and submitting all monthly statutory, third-party payments and returns in line with deadlines.
- Processing staff-related benefits.
- Conducting all monthly and annual payroll system processes including roll-overs and back-ups.
- Conducting regular checks to ensure the integrity of the payroll database, updating data as necessary including legislative changes and ensuring that the payroll database is working properly.
- Preparing scheduled and ad-hoc payroll reports as required by the Corporation, and
- Any other duties as maybe assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- The ideal candidate should have the following qualifications and attributes: e Degree in Human Resources Management /Finance or equivalent.
- Diploma in Payroll Management or equivalent is a must.
- At least 1 year's experience in a similar role.
- Must be able to handle large payroll volumes.
- Must have the ability to handle multiple levels of authority and staff.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications, with comprehensive CVs, certified copies academic and professional qualifications to:
The Director - Human Resources and Administration
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation
P.O. Box HG 444
Highlands,
Harare
Or
E-mail: h@zbc.co.zw
Deadline: 20 October 2023
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is the state-owned broadcaster in Zimbabwe. It was established as the Rhodesian Broadcasting Corporation (RBC), taking its current name in 1980. Like the RBC before it, the ZBC has been accused of being a government mouthpiece with no editorial independence.