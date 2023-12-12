Payroll Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified person to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Accurately capturing payroll input and updates employee payroll records.

Correctly interpreting awards, agreements, contracts and court determinations for payments

Compiling accurate payment schedules for staff sent to the bank on a monthly basis

Checking registration of new employees with NSSA and Old Mutual.

Timeously attending to employee salary queries.

Compiling payroll month end journals and other payroll reports.

Monitoring and using the Authority’s payroll system in carrying out payroll duties

Liaising and advising HC Administration personnel on Payroll issues.

Preparing schedules for disbursement of third party payments.

Preparing information for payroll budgets.

Recommending policy changes in response to audit (internal and external) report observations.

Requesting funds from Old Mutual upon death of an employee in line with funeral fund rules.

Keeps abreast with company policies and tax legislation that impact on remuneration.

Preparing bank reconciliation statement, liaising with finance.

Any other duties as assigned by Payroll Administrator.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in HRM/Accounting/Economics or equivalent.

A diploma in Payroll Management is an added advantage.

Knowledge of SAP HCM Payroll is a distinct advantage.

A minimum of three (3) years’ relevant working experience.

Excellent skills in using MS Excel and MS Word.

Ability to meet set deadlines, maintain confidentiality and prioritise multiple tasks.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:

The Director, Human Capital