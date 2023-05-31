People & Culture Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The P & C Manager plays an important role in the execution of the P&C Strategy. Partnering with Business Leaders in support of strategic business objectives, the role advises and coaches managers and employees in all elements of employee life cycle, including identifying current and future people implications. The P&C Manager works collaboratively with all People Managers to deliver integrated P&C solutions, including workforce planning, performance management, organizational development, talent management, learning and development ,employee relations and staff care driving employee engagement on the whole.

Duties and Responsibilities

Partners with managers and employees in the implementation of P&C strategies and policies

Providing assistance and guidance to managers and staff through elaboration, interpretation and application of human resource policies, programs, and practices.

Coach managers on P&C and people management practices.

Maintain current understanding of the National Office strategy and people related issues by highlighting people implications as it pertains to various processes in the various programs.

Participate in the development of the annual P&C strategic plans.

Support in the process of reviewing policies on an annual basis and advise staff and managers of any revisions.

Partner with people managers on talent resourcing, management, and terminations.

Learning & Development:

Be a champion for Performance Management by driving a high performance culture in WVZ through ensuring that Performance Agreements are in line; reviews take place and Needs Improvements are followed through.

Evaluate strategic and annual plans, performance appraisal results and Personal Development Plans PDPs) and liaise with divisions to identify needs for learning and development that facilitate the effective execution of business plans.

Deliver innovative and relevant learning solutions for National Office people managers using internal and external platforms to build individual. organizational capability and knowledge to meet evolving operational and strategic requirements.

Assist in building the capacity, depth and breadth of National Office and Project teams’ leadership in order to meet World Vision’s evolving leadership needs, to drive Our Promise and to enable transformational mindsets and behaviours

Monitor, evaluate and report at leadership level on progress of implementation and enhancement of leader and manager competency development.

Monitors and maintains processes and measures for determining the impact of learning and development activities, to support required reports and analytics as required to aid decision making.

Partners with line managers and staff in ensuring effective employee relations and engagement

Provide guidance, counselling, and training to managers and employees on procedures to handle grievance and discipline issues.

Assist line management with issues related to interviewing, hiring, terminations, promotions, performance reviews, employee relations and other P&C topics.

Actively investigate and recommend solutions to employee relations issues in a quick and efficient manner.

Advise line managers on Employee Relations matters that may arise- making reference to Labour Laws, WVI and WVZ policies

Drive employee engagement processes for the office by encouraging participation in Our Voice annual surveys and facilitate action planning.

Drive Staff Care initiatives in the office including staff welfare recommendations and offering Peer Support to the staff who are in need of Peer Support in cases of critical incidents.

Support the design/redesign of people management practices and policies with an Equity, Diversity & Inclusion lens with a particular focus on performance management, leadership and manager capability, talent acquisition, on boarding and talent management.

Organizational Development:

Evaluate the impact of proposed changes on employees, manage change to minimize disruption to the business.

Actively partner with People managers and work with them to collaboratively identify process improvements.

Scan the broader business environment on an ongoing basis for trends and issues that may affect talent management in the National Office and analyzing exit interview documents.

Maintain a current knowledge of legislation and regulation that relate to P&C issues, and participate in developing appropriate policies and procedures.

Apply rigorous project management techniques to planning and implementing cross-functional P&C initiatives that support current and future business strategies.

Support and advise on development and implementation of effective workforce strategies and staffing plans, that are agile and relevant to meeting the business objectives of the NO

Support implementation of change and facilitate agility in Departments in a changing business environment using organizational development, change management and team effectiveness methods and techniques.

HRIS System Maintenance & Reporting:

Support the P&C Director with input on the NO People, Learning & Growth Scorecard Update the cases on the Integrated Incident Management System on a monthly basis by liaising with Managers and updating on the system.

Assist in designing efficient P&C systems and processes with a particular focus on process excellence and ensure that Workday information system is fully operational with accurate and complete information for decision making.

Analyze a broad range of P&C data to identify valid insights, and convert these insights into recommendations the business can use to make decisions.

Qualifications and Experience

Social Science, Human Resources Management, Psychology Business Administration or Public Admin Degree.

Master’s Degree in the relevant field is an added advantage.

At least 4 years’ experience in HR Business Partner, Generalist role and 3 years in managerial role

Professional qualifications in Human Resource Management, Organisational Development (OD) or Leadership Development.

Demonstration of well-developed influencing and negotiation skills, excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

A postgraduate qualification in Human Resources or related areas.

Good working knowledge of HR management principles and practices. Specialist knowledge in one or more HR practice areas (such as Learning and Development, Organizational development etc.)

Strong consultation Skills and experience influencing and interacting with executives.

Thorough knowledge of human resource management practices and employment related legislation in Zimbabwe.

Proficient in coaching, mediating, influencing, facilitation, presentation, communication, analysis, and problem solving.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3618581792/?alternateChannel=search&refId=PGHN4UI%2FApP6WdTHnak7zw%3D%3D&trackingId=lyOsNJN2b8WGN24A4kAK2g%3D%3D

NB: Qualified females are encouraged to apply. Shortlisting will be on a rolling basis.

Deadline: 02 May 2023