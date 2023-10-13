Personal Assistant

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Acts as first point of contact for the Bursar’s Office and manages communication, including highly confidential information.

Produces quality reports, presentations, letters and memoranda.

Manages the Bursar’s itinerary.

Collates relevant papers and documents in preparation for scheduled meetings.

Manages a systematic manual and electronic records management system.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Office Management, Business Management or Administration from a recognised institution or;

A Higher National Diploma in Office Management from a recognised institution.

Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language.

Experience & Qualities:

A minimum of two (2) years post qualification experience in a similar position preferably in a University setting as a Chief Secretary for a Degree holder.

A minimum of five (5) years post qualification experience in a similar position preferably in a University setting as a Chief Secretary for an HND holder.

Advanced computer skills including Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point and Publisher.

Able to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Good organisational skills, be able to plan, manage and co-ordinate the Bursar’s diary.

Ability to handle confidential matters.

Reliability, loyalty and dedication are essential qualities.

Excellent attention to detail, including proof reading skills and the ability to maintain a high level of accuracy.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: