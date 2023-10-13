Personal Assistant
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Acts as first point of contact for the Bursar’s Office and manages communication, including highly confidential information.
- Produces quality reports, presentations, letters and memoranda.
- Manages the Bursar’s itinerary.
- Collates relevant papers and documents in preparation for scheduled meetings.
- Manages a systematic manual and electronic records management system.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Office Management, Business Management or Administration from a recognised institution or;
- A Higher National Diploma in Office Management from a recognised institution.
- Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language.
Experience & Qualities:
- A minimum of two (2) years post qualification experience in a similar position preferably in a University setting as a Chief Secretary for a Degree holder.
- A minimum of five (5) years post qualification experience in a similar position preferably in a University setting as a Chief Secretary for an HND holder.
- Advanced computer skills including Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point and Publisher.
- Able to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Good organisational skills, be able to plan, manage and co-ordinate the Bursar’s diary.
- Ability to handle confidential matters.
- Reliability, loyalty and dedication are essential qualities.
- Excellent attention to detail, including proof reading skills and the ability to maintain a high level of accuracy.
Other
How to Apply
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Acting Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi