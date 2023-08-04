Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Personal Assistant (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role performs secretarial duties for an executive or senior employee. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performs secretarial duties for an executive or senior employee.
- May also assist with personal tasks for manager.
- Manages queries on behalf of manager and performs delegated tasks.
- Ensures senior is equipped with necessary documentation to proceed with meetings.
- Manages diaries.
- Communicates with suppliers and other departments.
- Set up meetings and meeting related tasks such as setting up equipment and agendas, distribution of minutes and formatting presentations.
- Ensure office logistics run smoothly (Photocopier, airconditioning, stationary etc.).
- Management of manager's diary and deal with filing.
- Manages all phone calls.
- Performs basic events management functions (year end, team builds, conferences etc.).
- Do all travel arrangements for managers.
- Account management and payment, maintain headcount and other reports.
- May work for more than one manager and may manage junior staff (e.g. messenger).
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) (Required).
- Skills: Accountability, Account Management, Agendas, Conferences, Copier Machines, Documentations, Event Management, Office Administration, Organizing Meetings, Payments, People Management, Phone Calls, Presentations, Querying, Results-Oriented, Travel Planning.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Personal-Assistant_JR-43297?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 10 August 2023
