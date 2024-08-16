Personal Assistant (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role performs secretarial duties for an executive or senior employee. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performs administrative duties for an executive or senior employee and may also assist with personal tasks for the Manager.
- Manages queries on behalf of the Manager and performs delegated tasks.
- Ensures the Manager is equipped with necessary documentation to proceed with meetings.
- Manages manager(s) diaries.
- Communicates with suppliers and other departments.
- Sets up meetings and related tasks such as setting up equipment and agendas, distribution of minutes and formatting presentations.
- Ensures office logistics run smoothly.
- Manages all phone calls, filing and performs basic events management functions (year end, team builds, conferences etc.).
- Manages all travel arrangements for the Manager(s).
- Account management and payment, maintains headcount and other reports.
- May work for more than one manager and may manage junior staff (e.g. messenger).
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) (Required).
- Skills: Accountability, Client Service, Office Administration, Organized Thinking, Planning Ability, Results-Oriented, Stakeholder Engagement.
Other
Deadline: 20 August 2024
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
