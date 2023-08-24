Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Personal Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
A Personal Assistant (PA) works with senior staff to provide one-to-one support. Typically PA's support senior managers by offering administrative help such as monitoring a manager's email, drafting communications on their behalf, planning and organizing meetings and their travel.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitoring a reporting manager’s email and responding if required.
- Preparing communications on behalf of a manager.
- Answering phone calls.
- Organizing travel and itineraries.
- Organizing and planning meetings.
- Taking notes and writing minutes during meetings.
- Conducting or preparing any research that the reporting manager may require.
- Various ad hoc requests.
Qualifications and Experience
- he candidate must possess a degree in bachelor's degree in a related field, such as business or psychology.
- Should at least have 1-2 years years of experience in that same position.
- Should have class 4 Drivers License.
- Good Communication skills.
- Time management skills.
- Ability to multitask.
- Attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV attached with your certificates as one document on: talentpool@satewave.com
Deadline: 10 September 2023
Satewave Technologies
Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.
Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968