Personal Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

A Personal Assistant (PA) works with senior staff to provide one-to-one support. Typically PA's support senior managers by offering administrative help such as monitoring a manager's email, drafting communications on their behalf, planning and organizing meetings and their travel.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring a reporting manager’s email and responding if required.

Preparing communications on behalf of a manager.

Answering phone calls.

Organizing travel and itineraries.

Organizing and planning meetings.

Taking notes and writing minutes during meetings.

Conducting or preparing any research that the reporting manager may require.

Various ad hoc requests.

Qualifications and Experience

he candidate must possess a degree in bachelor's degree in a related field, such as business or psychology.

Should at least have 1-2 years years of experience in that same position.

Should have class 4 Drivers License.

Good Communication skills.

Time management skills.

Ability to multitask.

Attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV attached with your certificates as one document on: talentpool@satewave.com

Deadline: 10 September 2023