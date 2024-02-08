Personal Assistant To Chief Finance Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Reporting to the Chief Finance Officer, the incumbent will be responsible for providing administrative support to the CFO to ensure the smooth and efficient running of the department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reviewing finance reports and documents.
- Preparing letters, memoranda, and other documents as required.
- Maintaining the CFO’s diary.
- Handling incoming and outgoing mail.
- Maintaining a systematic filing system for all documents and correspondence.
- Organising internal and external meetings.
- Perform other office administration duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in a Business-related field.
- At least 2 years’ experience in a financial institution.
- Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word & PowerPoint.
- Knowledge of accounting & tax.
- Strong interpersonal, communication, and presentation skills.
- Excellent analytical, and organizational skills.
Other
How to Apply
The positions offer an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied by a detailed CV, proof of qualifications, and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 07 February 2024
