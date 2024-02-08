Pindula|Search Pindula
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Personal Assistant To Chief Finance Officer (Harare)

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Feb. 07, 2024
Job Description

Reporting to the Chief Finance Officer, the incumbent will be responsible for providing administrative support to the CFO to ensure the smooth and efficient running of the department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Reviewing finance reports and documents.
  • Preparing letters, memoranda, and other documents as required.
  • Maintaining the CFO’s diary.
  • Handling incoming and outgoing mail.
  • Maintaining a systematic filing system for all documents and correspondence.
  • Organising internal and external meetings.
  • Perform other office administration duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in a Business-related field.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in a financial institution.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word & PowerPoint.
  • Knowledge of accounting & tax.
  • Strong interpersonal, communication, and presentation skills.
  • Excellent analytical, and organizational skills.

Other

How to Apply

The positions offer an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied by a detailed CV, proof of qualifications, and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 07 February 2024

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Website
08677 099 200
customersupport@posb.co.zw

The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.

It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.

