Personal Assistant to the Bursar

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Reporting to the Bursar Personal Assistant shall be responsible for:

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining diaries and making appointments for the Bursar.

Arranging travel, visas and accommodation for the Bursar.

Screening phone calls, enquiries and requests, and handling them when appropriate.

Receiving all visitors to the Bursar’s office.

Devising and maintaining office systems, including data management and filing.

Dealing with incoming mail and correspondence.

Carrying out background research and presenting findings.

Organising and supporting meetings and documenting minutes and ensuring the Bursar is well prepared for meetings.

Monitoring progress on meeting resolutions and the budget of the Bursar’s office.

Performing any other related duties as may be required from time to time.

The ideal candidate must be mature, have a good working history, excellent leadership qualities, good organizational and public relations skills and have intense knowledge of office procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal applicant must have 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English Language, National Diploma in Secretarial Studies and at least three years post qualification experience.

A Degree in any Social Science is a requirement.

Demonstrable high proficiency in the use of Microsoft Excel Spreadsheets and MS Word and ability to interpret present statistical accounting data and navigate accounting reports in the accounting system is desirable.

The applicant should also possess good communication skills, both written and verbal with demonstrated ability to manage diary of meetings, production of written letters, memos, presentations and other correspondence.

The candidate must be able to exercise high personal responsibility with substantial workload with minimum supervision coupled with the ability to work in a highly challenging environment with tight deadlines.

Ability to hold highly sensitive and confidential information is a requirement.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: