Personal Assistant To The Bursar

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

Management of the Bursar’s diary, scheduling appointments and meetings.

Collating relevant papers and documents in preparation for scheduled briefings and meetings.

Liaising with Heads of Departments/ Sections including high-level external stakeholders and professionals.

Maintenance of office systems including information management.

Producing quality reports, presentations, letters and memoranda.

Management of a systematic manual and electronic filing system.

Acting as first point of contact in the Bursar’s Office and managing communication including highly confidential material.

Management of mail, ensuring that all official correspondence is screened and directed to relevant Offices for auctioning.

Handling telephone calls; attending to enquiries, queries and receiving visitors.

Assisting in the organisation of major University events.

Any other related duties as assigned by the Bursar.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a National Diploma in Secretarial Studies/ Office Management or equivalent; typing 50wpm and 80 wpm shorthand; and at least 5 Ordinary Level passes including English Language.

Possession of a relevant first degree is an added advantage.

Applicants should have at least three (3) years post-qualification experience, preferably in a University setting.

Proficiency in IT applications such as Word, Excel, Publisher and PowerPoint is a requirement.

Applicants should be of high integrity and have excellent written and oral communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources