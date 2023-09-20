Personal Assistant to the CEO (Harare)

Job Description

A motor vehicle auto spares retailing company is looking for a suitable qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned position.

To provide high level confidential support to the CEO by providing a full secretarial and administrative service. Ensuring that effective planning and administrative systems are in place and maintained efficiently and effectively.

Duties and Responsibilities

To serve as the primary point of contact for internal and external customers on all matters of the CEO.

To proactively manage and coordinate the diary of the CEO by prioritising and arranging internal and external meetings, ensuring appropriate briefing papers are prepared and provided.

To provide support for the Board of Directors meetings by ensuring they are properly arranged and serviced. This will include drafting agendas, collating papers and reports, taking minutes and following up on action points.

To service meetings of senior management team by drafting and collating papers and reports, preparing manageable agendas, taking minutes and following up on action points.

To plan and manage key organisational events such as AGMs, quarterly and monthly management meetings, strategic review meetings and staff briefings.

To plan and organise travel and accommodation arrangement when required.

To maintain effective filing and data storage including emails and retrieval systems ensuring that the needs of the CEO are met.

To provide full personal assistant support by dealing with all correspondents and calls, drafting routine letters to a high standard, minuting meetings, taking messages and other administrative tasks as required by the CEO.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors degree in Administration.

A Masters degree in Business Administration will be an added advantage.

At least 3 years’ experience in Business management with at least one (1) year as a Personal Assistant.

High command of Microsoft packages and accounting packages.

Clean Class 4 driver’s license.

Good communication and computer package skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

High ability to work, cope and produce results under pressure.

Must be aged at least 30 years.

Preferably a female environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae on: therecruiter7188@gmail.com