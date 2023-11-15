Personal Assistant to the Registrar
Job Description
REGISTRY DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Management of the Registrar’s diary, scheduling appointments and meetings.
- Collating relevant papers and documents in preparation for scheduled briefings and meetings.
- Liaising with Heads of Departments/Sections including high-level external stakeholders and professionals.
- Maintenance of office systems including information management.
- Producing quality reports, presentations, letters and memoranda.
- Management of a systematic manual and electronic filing system.
- Acting as first point of contact in the Registrar’s Office and managing communication including highly confidential material.
- Management of mail, ensuring that all official correspondence is screened and directed to relevant Offices for actioning.
- Handling telephone calls, attending to enquiries and queries and receiving visitors.
- Assisting in the organisation of major University events and
- Any other related duties as assigned by the Registrar.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a National Diploma in Secretarial Studies/Office Management or equivalent; typing 50wpm and 80 wpm shorthand; and at least 5 Ordinary Level passes including English Language.
- Possession of a relevant first degree is an added advantage.
- Applicants should have at least five (5) years post-qualification experience, preferably in a University setting.
- Proficiency in IT applications such as Word, Excel, Publisher and PowerPoint is a requirement.
- Applicants should be of high integrity and have excellent written and oral communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees including their email addresses. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O. Box 35
MARONDERA
hand deliver or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
CSC Campus, Industrial Sites
15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.
Conditions Of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.
Deadline: 23 November 2023
