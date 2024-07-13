Pest Control Supervisor
Job Description
The above mentioned position has arisen within the City of Bulawayo
Duties and Responsibilities
- Administers control of pests and vermin.
- Executes Entomological surveillance.
- Deploys investigation and disinfection teams.
- Supervises fumigation of premises and ambient water bodies for pests and vermin.
- Conducts training of subordinates and stakeholders on pests and vermin control.
- Executes geo-coding for mapping of baiting and breeding sites.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma in Environmental Health or equivalent.
- A clean class 2 driver’s license.
- At least two (2) years’ experience in a similar work environment.
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Pest Control Supervisor” should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at:
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira & R G Mugabe
Not later than Monday, 22 July 2024
C. DUBE TOWN CLERKGenerate a Whatsapp Message
City of Bulawayo
Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.
The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.
This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.