Job Description

A leading organisation in the pest control, cleaning, landscaping, and waste management space seeks to hire Pest Control Technicians to fill vacancies that have arisen within the organisation. The positions exist to support the overall strategic business objectives of the organisation through the provision of comprehensive pest control services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inspect clients’ premises to identify pest problems and advise clients on recommendations for structural or sanitary modifications that will reduce pest access to food, water and harbourage.

Draw site maps of the client’s premises, indicating the positions of any of Almond Africa’s assets that will be installed to carry out the required services.

Determine the kind of treatment required to eliminate a particular type of pest.

Apply suitable pesticides as well as non-chemical baits by following the required protocol and complying with safety procedures.

Remove incidental invaders of concern from a client’s site, including but not limited to snakes, bees and feral cats.

Conduct pest exclusion inspections and services.

Maintain and upkeep all pest control tools and equipment.

Keep vehicles clean, perform routine maintenance checks and report faults.

Complete all necessary paperwork before, during and upon completion of each job, including but not limited to:

Job cards.

Pre-task risk assessment forms.

Incident report forms.

Provide feedback to your supervisor on all treatments, concerns as well as recommendations that aid better functionality and service to the client.

Ensure proper use of PPE for each task.

Participate during a stocktake.

Identify opportunities to sell additional company services and products.

Qualifications and Experience

At least “C” in O’ Level Maths and English.

Criminal Free Record.

Age - 22 to 50.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.

Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are to indicate on their applications, the city they would prefer to be employed in (Harare or Bulawayo). Please forward your application letter and CV, copies of all academic and professional certificates and at least two reference letters to: hr@almondafrica.com

NB: Successful candidates will be required to provide a police clearance. Successful candidates will undergo a food handler’s medical examination.