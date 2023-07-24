Petrophysicist: Teaching Assistant

Teaching–the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

University Service and Community engagement–the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty/ School and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research–the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.

Innovations–leading to tangible products and services.

Industrialisation–through commercialization of products.

The candidate will be required to assist in conducting Petrophysics lectures and practicals, and any other modules in the geosciences.

The candidate will be required to enroll for postgraduate studies within 6 months from the date of appointment.

Qualifications and Experience

An Honours degree in Geophysics with a degree class of 2:1 or better.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 26 July 2023