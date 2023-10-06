Pharmacist (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Dispenses medicines in line with SOP and best practice standards.

Performs patient follow up on selected cases.

Provides input for the Pharmacy budget and submits to Pharmacy Manager.

Prepares extemporaneous mixtures in accordance with an approved prescription.

Collates information for daily pharmacy statistics report and submits to the Pharmacy Manager.

Reconciles daily cash sales (physical record, till rolls, receipts against system reports) in line with cash up policies and procedures.

Analyses stock movement trends, disease trends and creates stock orders/requests using analysis results and submits a weekly report to the Pharmacy Manager.

Monitors goods receipts, packing and storage of stocks in line with Cimas policies, procedures and manufacturer’s specifications.

Checks goods received vouchers versus supplier invoices and purchase orders for accuracy.

Performs stock takes in conjunction with Finance as per Cimas calendar.

Checks and updates inventory prices according to Cimas HCS accounts price lists.

Prepares short dated stock report and submits to the Pharmacy Manager.

Compiles orders for unregistered drugs, checks and approves correctness of Section 75 forms and submits to Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe for permits.

Checks if all email service prescriptions are responded to, prepared and set for collection.

Interacts and maintains positive customer relations with clients through correspondence, telephone and emails.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree.

Valid practicing certificate.

At least 2-4 years’ experience in Retail Pharmacy.

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 12 October 2023