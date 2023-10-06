Pindula|Search Pindula
CIMAS

Pharmacist (Harare)

CIMAS
Oct. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Dispenses medicines in line with SOP and best practice standards.
  • Performs patient follow up on selected cases.
  • Provides input for the Pharmacy budget and submits to Pharmacy Manager.
  • Prepares extemporaneous mixtures in accordance with an approved prescription.
  • Collates information for daily pharmacy statistics report and submits to the Pharmacy Manager.
  • Reconciles daily cash sales (physical record, till rolls, receipts against system reports) in line with cash up policies and procedures.
  • Analyses stock movement trends, disease trends and creates stock orders/requests using analysis results and submits a weekly report to the Pharmacy Manager.
  • Monitors goods receipts, packing and storage of stocks in line with Cimas policies, procedures and manufacturer’s specifications.
  • Checks goods received vouchers versus supplier invoices and purchase orders for accuracy.
  • Performs stock takes in conjunction with Finance as per Cimas calendar.
  • Checks and updates inventory prices according to Cimas HCS accounts price lists.
  • Prepares short dated stock report and submits to the Pharmacy Manager.
  • Compiles orders for unregistered drugs, checks and approves correctness of Section 75 forms and submits to Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe for permits.
  • Checks if all email service prescriptions are responded to, prepared and set for collection.
  • Interacts and maintains positive customer relations with clients through correspondence, telephone and emails.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree.
  • Valid practicing certificate.
  • At least 2-4 years’ experience in Retail Pharmacy.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 12 October 2023

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

