Pharmacist (Harare)
CIMAS
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Dispenses medicines in line with SOP and best practice standards.
- Performs patient follow up on selected cases.
- Provides input for the Pharmacy budget and submits to Pharmacy Manager.
- Prepares extemporaneous mixtures in accordance with an approved prescription.
- Collates information for daily pharmacy statistics report and submits to the Pharmacy Manager.
- Reconciles daily cash sales (physical record, till rolls, receipts against system reports) in line with cash up policies and procedures.
- Analyses stock movement trends, disease trends and creates stock orders/requests using analysis results and submits a weekly report to the Pharmacy Manager.
- Monitors goods receipts, packing and storage of stocks in line with Cimas policies, procedures and manufacturer’s specifications.
- Checks goods received vouchers versus supplier invoices and purchase orders for accuracy.
- Performs stock takes in conjunction with Finance as per Cimas calendar.
- Checks and updates inventory prices according to Cimas HCS accounts price lists.
- Prepares short dated stock report and submits to the Pharmacy Manager.
- Compiles orders for unregistered drugs, checks and approves correctness of Section 75 forms and submits to Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe for permits.
- Checks if all email service prescriptions are responded to, prepared and set for collection.
- Interacts and maintains positive customer relations with clients through correspondence, telephone and emails.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree.
- Valid practicing certificate.
- At least 2-4 years’ experience in Retail Pharmacy.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 12 October 2023
CIMAS
