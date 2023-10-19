Pharmacist (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Avondale Urgent Care Clinic in Harare.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Dispense prescription medicines to the public.
- Ensure that different treatments are compatible.
- Check dosage and ensure that medicines are correctly and safely supplied and labelled.
- Supervise the preparation of any medicines.
- Keep a register of controlled drugs for legal and stock control purposes.
- Liaise with doctors about prescriptions.
- Sell over-the-counter medicines.
- Advise the public on the treatment of minor ailments.
- Advise patients of any adverse side-effects of medicines or potential interactions with other medicines/ treatments.
- Keep up to date with current pharmacy practice, new drugs and their uses.
Qualifications and Experience
- Graduate from an accredited pharmacy training institution recognized by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE).
- Must have successfully completed pre-registration training.
- Registered with the Pharmacist Council of Zimbabwe.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to: ponai.aucc@gmail.com
Deadline: 30 October 2023 @14:00hrs
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Avondale Urgent Care Clinic is a subsidiary of Ponai Medical Centre Private Limited which is a wholly private owned Zimbabwean Health Service Business Enterprise. The business currently runs a private hospital in Bindura, a private urgent care clinic in Harare. The company was incorporated in 2004 in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe and it is fully registered under the Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe.
Address: 11A Lincoln Road Avondale
Website: https://www.aucc.co.zw/
Phone: 077 482 4258