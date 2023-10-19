Pharmacist (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Avondale Urgent Care Clinic in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Dispense prescription medicines to the public.

Ensure that different treatments are compatible.

Check dosage and ensure that medicines are correctly and safely supplied and labelled.

Supervise the preparation of any medicines.

Keep a register of controlled drugs for legal and stock control purposes.

Liaise with doctors about prescriptions.

Sell over-the-counter medicines.

Advise the public on the treatment of minor ailments.

Advise patients of any adverse side-effects of medicines or potential interactions with other medicines/ treatments.

Keep up to date with current pharmacy practice, new drugs and their uses.

Qualifications and Experience

Graduate from an accredited pharmacy training institution recognized by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE).

Must have successfully completed pre-registration training.

Registered with the Pharmacist Council of Zimbabwe.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to: ponai.aucc@gmail.com

Deadline: 30 October 2023 @14:00hrs