Pharmacist (Harare)
Job Description
The incumbent will be working in a pharmaceutical setup and provide hospital or retail reviews of managing prescriptions checking their appropriateness and legality. The role involves procuring of medical supplies for the Pharmacy as well as stock management. The job also involves quality assurance control of all commodities and management of the Pharmacy, dispensing and keeping records for Pharmacist Initiated Medicines and Home Remedies among others.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Organising the pharmacy in an efficient manner to make the identification of products easier and faster.
- Prepacks medicines is smaller packages and labels these in line with MCAZ requirements.
- Stores and stacks medicines according to FEFO.
- Providing assistance with other medical services such as blood pressure/temperature measurements
- Reviewing prescriptions to ensure accuracy to ascertain the needed ingredients and to evaluate their suitability.
- Apply innovative approaches to the implementation of SBC interventions that build the evidence base for SBC.
- Adhering to applicable legal rules, regulations and procedures governing pharmaceutical practise.
- Preparing medicine when appropriate using correct dosages and material for each individual patient.
- Providing information and advise regarding drug interactions, side effects, dosage and proper medication storage.
- Developing standard operating procedures and job aids to improve pharmacy systems.
- Maintain client/patient confidentiality and privacy at all times.
- Ensure compliance with Pharmaceutical statutory requirements.
- Ensure Compliance with PSZ Infection Prevention Control.
- Develop and maintain a referral network and engages various stakeholders for collaboration and demand creation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacist or equivalent.
- A practicing Pharmacist registered with the Pharmacists Council of Zimbabwe.
- A Diploma in Sales/Marketing Management or Supply Chain Management qualification is an added advantage.
- A valid person’s licence.
- Pre-registration pharmacist supervisor license.
- A Master’s degree in Business Management is an added advantage.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills in English, Shona/Ndebele.
- Clean Class (4) will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, should quote job applied for – for example “Donor Compliance Officer” - in the email subject field, and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees.
Emails to: recruitment@pszim.com
This application is open only to Zimbabwean nationals or permanent residents with work permits. Early applications are encouraged as shortlisting and interviews will be on a rolling basis
Only shortlisted applicants being considered for interview will be contacted.
PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting diversity, equality and inclusion. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.
The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the MSI / PSZ safeguarding guidelines.
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )
Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe.
Address: Block C, Sam Levy's Office Park, 45 Piers Rd, HararePhone: (024) 2339597
Phone: (024) 2339597